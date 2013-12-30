FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation view slightly
#Market News
December 30, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil inflation view slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecast for Brazil's inflation this and next year by 0.01
percentage point while estimates for economic growth remained
stable, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.
    The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    

 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous   new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.72       5.73       5.97       5.98
 Exchange rate        2.34       2.34       2.45       2.45

 Interest rate        --         --         10.50      10.50

 GDP growth           2.30       2.30       2.00       2.00
 Industrial output    1.60       1.59       2.23       2.23

