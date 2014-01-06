TABLE-Economists see Brazil growing less than 2 pct in 2014

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.95 percent, from 2.00 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.73 5.74 5.98 5.97 Exchange rate 2.34 -- 2.45 2.45 Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50 GDP growth 2.30 2.28 2.00 1.95 Industrial output 1.59 1.53 2.23 2.20