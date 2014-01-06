FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Economists see Brazil growing less than 2 pct in 2014
January 6, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists see Brazil growing less than 2 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed forecasts for
Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.95 percent, from 2.00
percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
    
    
    
 (pct)                2013                  2014
                      previous   new        previous   new
                      forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.73       5.74       5.98       5.97
 Exchange rate        2.34       --         2.45       2.45

 Interest rate        --         --         10.50      10.50

 GDP growth           2.30       2.28       2.00       1.95
 Industrial output    1.59       1.53       2.23       2.20

