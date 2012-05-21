UPDATE 2-Analysts lower Brazil 2012 GDP growth forecast

* Analysts see GDP growth of 3.09 pct in 2012

* Economy to regain steam in 2013, fuel inflation

* Key interest rates seen at 8 pct at year-end (Adds Internet link to the central bank survey)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic growth should be slower than first predicted this year, but will likely pick up in 2013 and fuel inflation after aggressive interest rate cuts, according to a central bank survey of economists published on Monday.

The median estimate for economic growth in 2012 fell to 3.09 percent from 3.20 percent a week before, the poll showed. However, analysts revised up their estimates for growth in 2013 to 4.50 percent from 4.30 percent previously.

The bank survey, which tracks weekly forecasts of the most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil, showed analysts foresee prices climbing 5.60 percent by the end of next year compared with last week’s 5.53 percent prediction.

The survey’s results are the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.

Their median view for inflation this year slightly fell to 5.21 percent from 5.22 percent the prior week.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The country’s benchmark interest rate is expected to end this year at the record low of 8 percent, the central bank survey, known as Focus, showed, unchanged from last week’s forecasts.

It is currently at 9 percent, after being successively cut from 12.50 percent in late August to prevent a recession in the world’s sixth-largest economy.

Consumer prices were seen rising 0.48 percent in May, according to the median forecast of the central bank survey. For the next 12 months, inflation will likely be 5.51 percent.

For the central bank’s publication of the surevy, please go to URL:

here (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)