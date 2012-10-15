UPDATE 1-Brazil to hold rates through year-end, economists say

* Central bank said “stability” is the best strategy

* Brazil 2013 inflation outlook falls to 5.42 pct

* The 2012 growth estimate falls to 1.54 pct

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil will likely hold benchmark interest rates at its current level of 7.25 percent through the end of this year, ending a year-long cycle of rate cuts, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the central bank trimmed its benchmark Selic rate for the tenth time in a row. It said it foresaw a “stability” of rates for a “sufficiently prolonged period.” Analysts saw this as signifying end of a rate-cutting campaign that cumulatively lopped 5.25 percentage points off the Selic target interest rate.

The poll saw the bank will raise its benchmark rate to 8 percent next year. Inflation in 2013 was seen at 5.42 percent, well above the 4.5 percent center of government’s inflation target range.

The survey results represent the median forecast of analysts polled at about 100 financial institutions.

Forecasts for inflation this year rose to 5.43 percent from 5.42 percent a week before. Estimates for 2013 inflation were 5.44 percent last week.

The world’s sixth-largest economy is expected to grow just 1.54 percent this year, down from a forecast of 1.57 percent a week earlier and the slowest since 2009. The surveyed economists expect growth to rebound in 2013 to 4 percent.

Stimulating economic growth is one of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s top priorities, after the country, Latin America’s largest economy, almost slipped into recession last year.

Data released late on Thursday showed Brazil’s economy expanded in August at its fastest pace since March 2011. The central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.98 percent in August from July in seasonally adjusted terms.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.51 percent in October over September, up from a forecast of 0.50 percent in the prior week, the central bank survey added.