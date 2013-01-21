FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Economists up Brazil inflation estimates, trim growth
January 21, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Economists up Brazil inflation estimates, trim growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Inflation forecasts for 2013 rise for third week
    * GDP growth forecasts fall for third week in poll


    SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
Brazilian inflation estimates for year-end for the third week in
a row while trimming their forecasts for economic growth in
2013, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
    According to the Focus survey, economists upped their
forecasts for inflation, to 5.65 percent for the week ended on
Jan. 18 from 5.53 percent previously. They kept their estimates
for the level of the benchmark year-end overnight lending Selic
rate at 7.25 percent for the tenth straight week.
    The central bank poll of nearly 100 economists forecast
economic growth in 2013 at 3.19 percent, down from 3.20 percent
the prior week, and in 2014 stable at 3.6 percent from the
previous week. Inflation estimates for 2014 remained stable at
5.50 percent for a tenth consecutive week.
   The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with leeway
of 2 percentage points in either direction.
    Click on:for a copy of the central bank's so-called Focus weekly survey
of economists. 
    
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.53       5.65      5.50      5.50
 Exchange rate        2.07       2.08      2.05      2.09

 Interest rate        7.25       7.25      8.25      8.25

 GDP growth           3.20       3.19      3.60      3.60
 Industrial output    3.24       3.24      3.90      3.90

