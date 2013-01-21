UPDATE 1-Economists up Brazil inflation estimates, trim growth

* Inflation forecasts for 2013 rise for third week * GDP growth forecasts fall for third week in poll SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Economists raised their Brazilian inflation estimates for year-end for the third week in a row while trimming their forecasts for economic growth in 2013, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. According to the Focus survey, economists upped their forecasts for inflation, to 5.65 percent for the week ended on Jan. 18 from 5.53 percent previously. They kept their estimates for the level of the benchmark year-end overnight lending Selic rate at 7.25 percent for the tenth straight week. The central bank poll of nearly 100 economists forecast economic growth in 2013 at 3.19 percent, down from 3.20 percent the prior week, and in 2014 stable at 3.6 percent from the previous week. Inflation estimates for 2014 remained stable at 5.50 percent for a tenth consecutive week. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with leeway of 2 percentage points in either direction. Click on:for a copy of the central bank's so-called Focus weekly survey of economists. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.53 5.65 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 2.07 2.08 2.05 2.09 Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25 GDP growth 3.20 3.19 3.60 3.60 Industrial output 3.24 3.24 3.90 3.90