FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013 GDP growth view to 2.24 pct
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013 GDP growth view to 2.24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2013 economic growth to 2.24 percent from
2.28 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at
about 100 financial institutions.
    Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely
unchanged in the survey.
    
    
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.75       5.75      5.88      5.87
 Exchange rate        2.25       2.25      2.30      2.30

 Interest rate        9.25       9.25      9.25      9.25

 GDP growth           2.28       2.24      2.60      2.60
 Industrial output    2.10       2.00      3.00      3.00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.