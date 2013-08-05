TABLE-Economists trim Brazil 2013 GDP growth view to 2.24 pct

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 economic growth to 2.24 percent from 2.28 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely unchanged in the survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.75 5.75 5.88 5.87 Exchange rate 2.25 2.25 2.30 2.30 Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.25 9.25 GDP growth 2.28 2.24 2.60 2.60 Industrial output 2.10 2.00 3.00 3.00