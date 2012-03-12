UPDATE 2-Brazil rate cut boosts inflation outlook

* Analysts raise 2013 inflation forecast to 5.5 pct

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will likely have to raise interest rates back to double-digit levels by the end of next year to curb inflationary pressures, a weekly central bank survey with market analysts showed on Monday.

Inflation expectations through 2016 were higher, the so-called Focus survey showed, as economists bet that a larger-than-expected rate cut last week would boost consumer prices.

Brazil’s central bank slashed its Selic overnight rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday to 9.75 percent, taking borrowing costs to their lowest level in nearly two years.

The Selic rate is expected to reach 9 percent by the year-end, the Focus survey showed. A Reuters poll last week showed it could hit that level as soon as April.

The world’s sixth largest economy has one of the highest nominal rates since squelching hyperinflation in the 1990s, wooing investors that have struggled for decent returns in a world of zero-bound interest rates.

Massive capital inflows have strengthened Brazil’s currency, the real, dragging on its local industry.

Analysts bet that the central bank will have to raise interest rates back to 10 percent by the end of 2013 to re-anchor inflation outlooks, the survey showed.

“The ongoing deterioration of the inflation outlook and improving global backdrop may limit how far the central bank is willing to go in this cycle,” wrote Alberto Ramos, an economist with Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

The median market forecast for inflation in 2013 jumped to 5.50 percent in the week ended on March 9 from 5.20 percent the prior week. The market view for this year also rose to 5.27 percent from 5.24 percent the prior week.

The market view for inflation in 2014 stood at 5 percent, still above the center of the government’s target of 4.5 percent. Analysts raised their forecast for inflation in 2015 and 2016 to 4.8 and 4.6 percent, respectively.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Consumer inflation ended 2011 at 6.5 percent, the highest in seven years and at the top end of the official range.

Analysts await the minutes of the latest central bank rate-setting meeting to be released on Thursday for clues about the next monetary policy move. It has been cutting rates since August, when the Selic rate was at 12.5 percent.

The median estimate for economic growth for 2012 stood at 3.3 percent, but analysts revised up their estimates for growth in 2013 to 4.20 percent from 4.15 percent.

The survey’s predictions represent the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.