UPDATE 1-Economists' Brazil outlook nearly unchanged - poll

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Economists kept nearly unchanged their outlook for the Brazilian economy after the central bank cut rates for the sixth straight time last week, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

They slightly raised their forecasts for Brazil’s gross domestic product growth in 2012 to 3.21 percent from 3.20 percent, according to the survey, which tracks weekly forecasts of the most-widely watched economic indicators in Brazil.

The median estimate for economic growth for 2013 fell to 4.25 percent from 4.30 percent.

Median forecasts for inflation and interest rates in 2012 and 2013 remained unchanged, the survey showed. The country’s benchmark interest rate is expected to end this year at the current level of 9 percent, climbing to 10 percent next year.

The survey’s results are the median forecast of analysts polled by the central bank at about 100 financial institutions.

Brazil’s central bank cut rates last week by 75 basis points to 9 percent as expected, just above an all-time low, but surprised many investors with hints of more rate cuts to follow.

The minutes of last week’s central bank, to be released on Thursday, are expected to clarify if the central bank will stop its rate cut cycle. The statement accompanying the decision said inflation risks remained limited, as a fragile global economy minimizes price pressures.

The median view for inflation this year stood at 5.08 percent, while the forecast for 2013 remained at 5.50 percent.

The central bank targets inflation of 4.5 percent annually, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)