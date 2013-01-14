FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Economists trim Brazil 2013 GDP growth forecasts - survey
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Economists trim Brazil 2013 GDP growth forecasts - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic expansion this year to 3.20
percent from 3.26 percent, a weekly central bank survey showed
on Monday.
    Analysts slightly raised their 2013 forecasts for inflation,
to 5.53 percent from 5.49 percent, though kept their
expectations for year-end interest rates unchanged at 7.25
percent for the ninth straight week.
    The central bank poll of nearly 100 economists forecast
economic growth in 2014 at 3.6 percent, down from a 3.75 percent
estimate in the previous week's survey. Inflation estimates for
2014 remained stable at 5.50 percent for a ninth consecutive
week.
   The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in each direction.(pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.49       5.53      5.50      5.50
 Exchange rate        2.08       2.07      2.05      2.05

 Interest rate        7.25       7.25      8.25      8.25

 GDP growth           3.26       3.20      3.75      3.60
 Industrial output    3.00       3.24      3.75      3.90

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.