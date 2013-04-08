UPDATE 1-Economists up Brazil 2014 inflation view for 4th week

* Estimates remain broadly unchanged ahead of rate-setting meeting * Economists see inflation at 5.7 percent next year SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Economists raised forecasts for Brazil's 2014 inflation for the fourth straight week but kept other economic projections largely unchanged as they wait for the next central bank policy meeting, a weekly survey showed on Monday. Consumer prices were seen rising5.70 percent next year, up from a forecast of 5.68 percent in the prior week's survey, according to the median estimate of about 100 economists polled for the central bank's so-called Focus survey. Estimates for economic growth, interest rates and consumer prices in 2013 remained largely unchanged. Economists have been expecting a mild economic recovery in Brazil this year, but stubbornly high inflation should force the central bank to raise interest rates in coming months from a record low. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The next central bank's policy meeting will take place on April 16-17. The outlook for upcoming monthly inflation figures also remained unchanged. Economists held their forecasts for March's consumer price increases at 0.50 percent.  (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.71 5.70 5.68 5.70 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.50 8.50 8.50 8.50 GDP growth 3.01 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.12 3.00 3.95 3.85