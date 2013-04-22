UPDATE 1-Economists cut Brazil 2013 interest rate view to 8.25 pct

* Analysts expect slower cycle of rate hikes * Economists see inflation at 5.70 pct at end-2013 * Brazil to grow 3 pct this year, poll shows SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank was seen likely to raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously anticipated after pledging to fight inflation with caution, a weekly central bank survey of analysts showed on Monday. Economists trimmed their year-end forecast for Brazil's benchmark Selic rate to 8.25 percent from 8.50 percent in the prior week, according to the median of around 100 estimates in the central bank's survey, which is called Focus. The median forecast for the Selic rate at end-2014 remained unchanged at 8.50 percent. Economists also slightly raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 and 2014 inflation to 5.70 percent and 5.71 percent, from 5.68 and 5.70 percent previously. The outlook for inflation in the next 12 months also rose to 5.53 percent, from 5.42 percent in the prior week's survey. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. The bank led by Alexandre Tombini raised borrowing costs last week for the first time in nearly two years, to 7.50 percent from a record-low 7.25 percent, after inflation pierced the ceiling of the government's target last month. The increase of just 25 basis surprised many investors, who expected a stronger move of 50 basis points. In the statement accompanying the decision, the bank also noted that its next steps will be taken with caution given the uncertainties in the global economic outlook. The minutes of last week's rate-setting meeting will be published on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT). (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.68 5.70 5.70 5.71 Exchange rate 2.00 2.00 2.05 2.05 Interest rate 8.50 8.25 8.50 8.50 GDP growth 3.00 3.00 3.50 3.50 Industrial output 3.00 2.86 3.80 3.75