TABLE-Economists raise Brazil interest rate outlook, cut GDP forecast
March 30, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Economists raise Brazil interest rate outlook, cut GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazilian interest rates this year and cut their
outlook for economic growth for the 13th straight week, a weekly
central bank poll showed on Monday.
     Brazil's benchmark interest rate is expected to end 2015 at
13.25 percent, up from 13.00 percent in the last survey, the
poll showed. Economists surveyed by the central bank now expect
the Brazilian economy to contract by 1.0 percent this year, down
from a 0.8 percent contraction in the last survey.
    
    
 (pct)                2015                 2016
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   8.12       8.13      5.61      5.60
 Exchange rate        3.15       3.20      3.20      3.23
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        13.00      13.25     11.50     11.50
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -0.83      -1.00     1.20      1.05
 Industrial output    -2.19      -2.42     1.68      1.68
 
 (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

