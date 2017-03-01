TABLE-Brazil central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - See below a summary of market expectations for the Brazilian economy, according to a weekly survey conducted by the central bank with about 100 financial institutions. Median market expectations 2017 2018 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%) 4.43 4.36 4.50 4.50 IGP-DI price index (%) 4.72 4.62 4.70 4.68 IGP-M price index (%) 4.95 4.79 4.68 4.58 IPC-Fipe price index (%) 4.70 4.61 4.50 4.50 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) 3.30 3.30 3.40 3.40 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, average) 3.20 3.18 3.40 3.37 Interest rate (end-period) (%) 9.50 9.25 9.00 9.00 Interest rate (average) (%) 10.81 10.75 9.00 9.00 Net debt/GDP (%) 51.45 51.60 55.00 55.00 GDP growth (%) 0.48 0.48 2.30 2.37 Industrial output (%) 1.00 1.09 2.10 2.28 Current account ($) -26.50 -26.50 -35.30 -35.30 Trade balance ($) 47.30 47.65 40.00 40.00 FDI ($) 70.00 72.00 75.00 73.50 Administered prices (%) 5.64 5.61 4.60 4.65 Median expectation of top 5 forecasters 2017 2018 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Short term Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%) 4.26 4.07 4.50 4.50 IGP-DI price index (%) 4.50 4.08 4.95 4.95 IGP-M price index (%) 4.70 4.78 4.95 4.95 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) 3.20 3.20 3.40 3.40 Interest rate (end-period) (%) 9.50 9.25 9.00 8.50 -- -- -- -- -- Medium term Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%) 4.10 4.05 4.30 4.24 IGP-DI price index (%) 4.82 4.80 4.96 4.96 IGP-M price index (%) 4.95 4.72 4.80 4.00 Exchange rate (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) 3.30 3.29 3.45 3.40 Interest rate (end-period) (%) 9.50 9.50 9.38 9.25 (Editing by Bill Trott)