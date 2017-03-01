FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations
March 1, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Brazil central bank releases weekly survey of market expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - See below a summary of market expectations
for the Brazilian economy, according to a weekly survey conducted by the central
bank with about 100 financial institutions.
    
Median market expectations

                                   2017                    2018
                                   previous      new       previous      new
                                   forecast    forecast    forecast    forecast
Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%)         4.43        4.36        4.50        4.50
IGP-DI price index (%)                4.72        4.62        4.70        4.68
IGP-M price index (%)                 4.95        4.79        4.68        4.58
IPC-Fipe price index (%)              4.70        4.61        4.50        4.50
Exchange rate (reais per
U.S dollar, end-period)               3.30        3.30        3.40        3.40
Exchange rate (reais per
U.S dollar, average)                  3.20        3.18        3.40        3.37
Interest rate (end-period) (%)        9.50        9.25        9.00        9.00
Interest rate (average) (%)          10.81       10.75        9.00        9.00
Net debt/GDP (%)                     51.45       51.60       55.00       55.00
GDP growth (%)                        0.48        0.48        2.30        2.37
Industrial output (%)                 1.00        1.09        2.10        2.28
Current account ($)                 -26.50      -26.50      -35.30      -35.30
Trade balance ($)                    47.30       47.65       40.00       40.00
FDI ($)                              70.00       72.00       75.00       73.50
Administered prices (%)               5.64        5.61        4.60        4.65


Median expectation of top 5 forecasters

                                   2017                    2018
                                   previous      new       previous      new
                                   forecast    forecast    forecast    forecast
Short term
Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%)         4.26        4.07        4.50        4.50
IGP-DI price index (%)                4.50        4.08        4.95        4.95
IGP-M price index (%)                 4.70        4.78        4.95        4.95
Exchange rate (reais per
U.S dollar, end-period)               3.20        3.20        3.40        3.40
Interest rate (end-period) (%)        9.50        9.25        9.00        8.50
--                                    --          --          --          --
Medium term
Consumer inflation (IPCA) (%)         4.10        4.05        4.30        4.24
IGP-DI price index (%)                4.82        4.80        4.96        4.96
IGP-M price index (%)                 4.95        4.72        4.80        4.00
Exchange rate (reais per
U.S dollar, end-period)               3.30        3.29        3.45        3.40
Interest rate (end-period) (%)        9.50        9.50        9.38        9.25

 (Editing by Bill Trott)

