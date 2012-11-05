UPDATE 1-Economists cut Brazil inflation, interest rate outlook

* Broad price index slowed in Oct, food pressure wanes

* Inflation seen rebounding next year to 5.4 pct

* GDP forecasts unchanged for 2012, 2013

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Economists trimmed their forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year in a weekly central bank survey published on Monday, as the effects of a spike in global food prices shows signs of waning.

Consumer prices are now expected to rise 5.44 percent in 2012, compared with 5.45 percent a week previously. The median forecast for interest rates at the end of 2013 also edged down to 7.63 percent from 7.75 percent, suggesting a thin split between 7.5 percent and 7.75 percent.

The weekly poll was the first since Brazil’s broadest price index showed inflation slowing dramatically in October, suggesting a smaller impact from food prices, which rose sharply after a severe drought in the United States.

There were no other changes in the outlook for Brazil’s main economic indicators. Forecasts for economic growth in 2012 and 2013 remained unchanged, as well as the median estimate for inflation next year.

The world’s sixth-largest economy is expected to grow just 1.54 percent this year, its slowest pace since 2009. The economists surveyed expect growth to rebound in 2013 to 4 percent.

Inflation will end 2013 at 5.40 percent, according to the median forecast, above the center of the government’s target of 4.5 percent but within its 2 percentage-point margin.

Interest rates will end this year at their current level of 7.25 percent, economists said.

The survey results represent the median forecast of analysts polled at about 100 financial institutions.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.56 percent in October over September, unchanged from the prior week, the central bank survey added.