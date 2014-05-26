TABLE-Brazil's 2014 inflation view rises to 6.47 pct

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Economists raised their estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation to 6.47 percent from 6.43 percent previously, edging closer to the top end of the official target range, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. The outlook for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 improved slightly to 1.63 from 1.62 percent. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.43 6.47 6.00 6.00 inflation Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.51 2.51 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.25 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.62 1.63 2.00 1.96 Industrial 1.40 1.40 2.37 2.20 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)