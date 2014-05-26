FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's 2014 inflation view rises to 6.47 pct
May 26, 2014

TABLE-Brazil's 2014 inflation view rises to 6.47 pct

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Economists raised their
estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation to 6.47 percent from 6.43
percent previously, edging closer to the top end of the official
target range, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
    Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with
a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    The outlook for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 improved
slightly to 1.63 from 1.62 percent. 
    
    
 (pct)             2014                  2015
                   previous   new        previous   new
                   forecast   forecast   forecast   forecast
 Consumer          6.43       6.47       6.00       6.00
 inflation                                          
 Exchange rate     2.45       2.45       2.51       2.51
 (reais per U.S                                     
 dollar,                                            
 end-period)                                        
 Interest rate     11.25      11.25      12.25      12.00
 (end-period)                                       
 GDP growth        1.62       1.63       2.00       1.96
 Industrial        1.40       1.40       2.37       2.20
 output                                             
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

