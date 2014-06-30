FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil extends tax break for auto industry until year end
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil extends tax break for auto industry until year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will extend a tax break for automakers, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday, in a bid to help raise sales depressed by a slowing economy in the world’s No 4 car market.

The announcement marks a change in policy for the government which until recently said it would let the tax break expire and restore the tax on manufactured goods, or IPI, for car sales to previous levels to safeguard its fiscal accounts.

“This measure will stimulate the sector so that jobs can be kept even when sales are down,” Mantega told reporters in Sao Paulo.

The IPI tax for automobiles will remain at its current reduced levels until the end of the year. The tax break was suppose to end on July 1.

Brazil is a key base of operations for automakers that include Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.