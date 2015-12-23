FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil federal tax revenues plunges in November from year ago
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil federal tax revenues plunges in November from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue fell a whopping 17.29 percent in November from a year earlier in real terms to 95.5 billion reais ($1.39 billion), tax agency data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the challenges the government faces to rebalance its accounts amid a deepening recession.

Economists expected the tax take to total 100 billion reais, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 10 economists. The country collected 104 billion reais in federal taxes in October, according to the agency.

The drop in tax revenue on the year, combined with the government’s inability to pass measures to raise extra income, have raised doubts that the administration will be able to eke out a small primary surplus next after two years of deficits.

$1 = 3.9685 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.