Brazil plans inheritance tax to pay for exemptions
May 6, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil plans inheritance tax to pay for exemptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Embattled Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday submitted legislation to raise the tax on inheritance and donations in order to exempt more middle-class workers from income tax.

The finance ministry said in a statement the bill would increase the income tax brackets by 5 percent, which would raise the take-home pay for more middle-class workers.

The measure will cost the government 5 billion reais in loss revenue per year, which the finance ministry said will be compensated by tax increases on inheritance, donations, image copyrights among other levies. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

