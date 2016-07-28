FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil federal tax collection down sharply in June
July 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Brazil federal tax collection down sharply in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil collected 98.129 billion reais ($30 billion) in federal taxes in June, the government said on Thursday, down 7.14 percent from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.

The country collected 111 billion reais in federal taxes in May, according to Brazil's tax agency. In the first half of the year the government collected 617.257 billion reais, down 7.33 percent from the same period a year ago. ($1 = 3.2705 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
