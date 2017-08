BRASILIA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Raising taxes will hurt the Brazilian economy if productivity remains low when compared to other major economies, the finance ministry's economic monitoring secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a congressional hearing about a government proposal to cap public spending, Mansueto said Brazil is the most indebted country among emerging economies and its budget deficit is a "serious problem." (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)