10 months ago
Brazil tax revenues miss expectations in September
October 27, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil tax revenues miss expectations in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil collected 94.770 billion reais ($30.2 billion) in federal taxes in September, the government said on Thursday, down 8.27 percent from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.

September tax revenue had been expected to total 96 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The falling revenue has widened Brazil's budget deficit to record levels, costing the country its coveted investment-grade rating.

$1 = 3.1393 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
