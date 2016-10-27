Brazil tax revenues miss expectations in September

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil collected 94.770 billion reais ($30.2 billion) in federal taxes in September, the government said on Thursday, down 8.27 percent from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.

September tax revenue had been expected to total 96 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The falling revenue has widened Brazil's budget deficit to record levels, costing the country its coveted investment-grade rating.