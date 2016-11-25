Brazil tax revenues jump in October on asset amnesty program

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Extraordinary revenues from an amnesty program helped Brazil collect 148.699 billion reais ($43.4 billion) in federal taxes in October, up 33 percent from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation, the government said on Friday.

October tax revenue had been expected to total 110 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The taxes and fines collected under the amnesty program for undeclared assets abroad were expected to help the government meet its 2016 budget target.