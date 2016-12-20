BRASILIA Dec 20 Brazil collected 102.245 billion reais ($28.4 billion) in federal taxes in November, remaining stable from a year earlier as Latin America's largest economy continues to reel from its worst recession in nearly a century.

Tax collection surged to 148.699 billion reais in October thanks to extraordinary revenues from a program that gave amnesty to Brazilians who held undeclared assets abroad. November tax revenue had been expected to total 99 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Alonso Soto)