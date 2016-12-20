BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
BRASILIA Dec 20 Brazil collected 102.245 billion reais ($28.4 billion) in federal taxes in November, remaining stable from a year earlier as Latin America's largest economy continues to reel from its worst recession in nearly a century.
Tax collection surged to 148.699 billion reais in October thanks to extraordinary revenues from a program that gave amnesty to Brazilians who held undeclared assets abroad. November tax revenue had been expected to total 99 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* Vulcan Materials - On Dec 21, co entered into new credit agreement that provides five-year $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility - sec filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hXVqkj) Further company coverage: