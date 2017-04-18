Brazil plans to vote on tax reform this year - finance minister

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government plans to present a tax reform proposal in the second half of 2017 and approve it in Congress before the end of the year, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Many presidents have attempted unsuccessfully to simplify Brazil's tax system over the past decades. A tax reform would come on top of other initiatives by President Michel Temer to overhaul the country's pension and labor rules in a bid to pull the economy out of its worst recession on record. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)