Brazil to trim export tax credit through 2017 -government source

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil will reduce a tax credit for exporters over the next three years in a move expected to generate about 2.4 billion reais ($842 million) of fiscal savings in 2015 alone, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

The government plans to cut the tax credit from 3 percent of export revenue last year to 1 percent in 2015 and 2016, before increasing the credit to 2 percent in 2017 and returning it to 3 percent in 2018, the source added.