UPDATE 1-Brazil cuts 2012 revenue forecasts as tax collections slide

* 2012 federal tax income seen up only between 1.5 and 2 pct

* Officials had previously predicted growth of up to 4 pct

* Tax revenue fell to 1.84 pct to 77 bln reais last month

* Drop reflects sluggish economy, threatens fiscal goal

By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni

BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax collection fell for a third straight month in August, p rompting a cutback in 20 12 ta x revenue growth fo recasts and potentially jeopardizing compliance with a fiscal target seen as key by bondholders. Federal tax revenues fell 1.84 percent in inflation-adjusted terms to 77.074 billion reais ($38.07 billion) in August from a year earlier, the federal tax authority said on Tuesday.

After the release of the data, tax authority officials pared their estimate of ta x revenue g rowth in 2012 to b etween 1.5 percent and 2 percent this year from a previous forecast of up to 4 percent. At the start of the year the government had predicted a 5 percent increase in tax revenues.

The new estimates are in real terms, already taking into account inflation, authorities said.

The primary surplus represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before taking into account interest payments due in the year. As such, it is closely watched by bondholders as a gauge of a country’s capacity to service its debt.

The latest monthly dro p in tax revenues reflects a broad economic slowdown, a far cry from much of the past decade, when tax collection soared on the back of a booming economy.

“This new projection is directly related to the new macroeconomic parameters,” the tax authority deputy head, Zayda Manatta, told reporters in Brasilia.

The government recently slashed its 2012 economic growth estimate to 2 percent, way below the 7.5 percent expansion seen only two years ago, but still above most private economists growth forecast of only 1.5 percent this year.

Manatta said that a fall in corporate profits and flurry of tax cuts to bolster the economy have hit tax revenues this year.

Tax income is key for the government of President Dilma Rousseff to meet its primary budget surplus goal of 139.8 billion reais or 3.1 percent of the g ross domestic product this year.

Senior officials recently have conceded that l ower- than-anticipated t ax collection could jeopardize efforts to hit the 2012 primary surplus goal and force the government to use different accounting methods to hit the target.

The government has been increasing its intake of dividends by state-run companies to make up for the lost in tax revenue.