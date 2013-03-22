FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil tax revenues drop in February after 3 months of increases
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil tax revenues drop in February after 3 months of increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Tax revenues fall to 76.05 billion reais - government

* Tax collection down 0.51 pct in February from year earlier

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax collections fell slightly in February from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday.

Federal tax revenues dropped 0.51 percent from February 2011 to 76.052 billion reais ($37.8 billion), the federal tax authority said.

In January, the federal government collected 116 billion reais in taxes.

Tax revenues had risen for three straight months through January, suggesting state finances were improving at a time when the government plans to bolster spending to jolt a feeble economic recovery. Part of those efforts, however, include tax breaks aimed at shoring up local industries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.