UPDATE 1-Brazil 2017 budget bill will not include tax hikes -sources

(Adds source comments, 2016 fiscal goal and context)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will not include tax increases in its 2017 national budget bill but cannot rule out them out in the future to meet its fiscal goal if revenues continue to disappoint, two senior officials told Reuters.

Interim President Michel Temer has until the end of August to submit the national budget bill for next year and decide whether it needs to raise taxes to meet a primary deficit goal of 139 billion reais ($43.64 billion).

"We have that option of raising taxes, but that will depend on the evolution of tax revenues throughout the year," said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified because he was not allowed to speak publicly.

The government will reduce non-obligatory expenditures next year from 2016 and rely on the sale of state assets, new infrastructure concessions and securitization of part of its debt to meet the fiscal goal, the official said.

Federal tax collection in July improved from previous months, raising hopes in the government that revenues will improve as the economy starts to emerge from a two-year recession.

"That is the first sign that points to a stabilization of tax revenues. If that trend continues and our fiscal measures take effect, then we will not need to raise taxes," said the official.

For some economists, raising taxes now could jeopardize a still-nascent recovery, but most agree an increase will be needed in the future to reduce Brazil's yawning primary deficit. The budget shortfall prior to interest debt payments is a key gauge of a country's capacity to repay its debt.

In a document released on July 14, the planing ministry said it expected to collect an extra 8 billion reais next year with tax increases and new duties. The ministry later said the document is meant to provide guidance to Congress and not indicative of a decision.

The rapid deterioration of Brazil's fiscal accounts after years of overspending and generous tax breaks to businesses has cost the once-booming economy its coveted investment-grade rating.

For this year, the government will easily meet its primary deficit target of 170.5 billion reais as the government expects to collect up to 30 billion reais from a program to legalize undeclared assets Brazilians hold abroad, the official said. ($1 = 3.1852 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan Grebler)