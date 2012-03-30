Brazil to ease tax burden for manufacturers-report

* Gov’t plans to announce tax plan Tuesday, Estado says

* May raise taxes on foreign competitors in key sectors

* Payroll tax reductions being considered to ease burden

* Finance Ministry declines to comment on Estado report

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government, worried over a surge in imports of manufactured goods, plans to ease the tax burden on local manufacturers as early as next week, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

President Dilma Rousseff’s administration will shift a 20-percent tax on payroll to a 1-percent levy on gross revenue in a bid to eliminate an advantage foreign-produced goods have enjoyed at the expense of local manufacturers, the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said, without saying how it obtained the information.

The elimination of payroll taxes could involve industries such as machinery, furniture, energy generation and transmission, plastics, bus manufacturers, aircraft, and shipbuilding, as well as for footwear and textiles, which had been announced previously, the newspaper said.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the Estado story.

The Brazilian real’s sizzling gains against the dollar in recent years have left local manufacturers struggling to compete abroad and at home against imports. Rousseff said in a visit to India on Thursday that the government will lower taxes for local industry.

Estado said the government was discussing plans to raise taxes on imported goods in these sectors, but some officials feared Brazil would run up against World Trade Organization limits on import tariffs, which it has already reached in many sectors.

A move to raise taxes on revenue for all companies, not only those that rely on imported manufactured goods, while eliminating local payroll taxes, would be a way to avoid potential problems at the WTO, the paper said, without citing anyone. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Reese Ewing and Padraic Cassidy)