REFILE-Brazil to extend tax breaks,an offical says

By Ana Flor

MENDOZA, Argentina, June 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will extend domestic tax breaks on home appliances and furniture, a senior government official told Reuters on Friday, maintaining efforts to help ailing Brazilian industries.

The government will make the announcement later on Friday, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity on the sidelines of a summit of the Mercosur regional trade bloc, which is under way in Mendoza, Argentina.

He added the tax break will likely extend for an additional three months and said there are no plans to grant new breaks on other products.

The measure is one of many unveiled in recent months as President Dilma Rousseff struggles to revive a stagnant Brazilian economy. After annual growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, the economy began to sputter last year and in recent quarters has all but stood still.

Rousseff has made state-led efforts to revive the economy the top priority of her government. Be it through tax incentives for key industries or increased lending by state-controlled banks, Brazil’s government plays a leading role in the country’s economy, which surpassed Britain’s last year to become the world’s sixth-largest.

In December, the government slashed the so-called IPI tax on home appliances and in March extended the break to include furniture and other products. Brazilian industries in recent years have been crippled by appreciation of the real, the country’s currency, which raised costs for many manufacturers and hindered their ability to compete with a flood of cheap imports.

In addition to tax breaks, Rousseff has also sought to help industry by targeting state purchases of select products. Earlier this week, the government announced measures to increase government purchases of everything from school buses to train wagons to armored vehicles.

The stimulus measures have yet to bear fruit, though.

Brazil’s economy is expected in 2012 to post another year of mediocre growth, with some economists predicting growth of as low as 1.5. The central bank, for its part, is forecasting growth of about 2.5 percent. (Writing by Alonso Soto Editing by Paulo Prada and)