FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil raises tax on purchase of foreign currencies in cash
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil raises tax on purchase of foreign currencies in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Ministry on Monday raised a tax on the purchase of foreign currencies in cash, in its latest effort to boost tax revenue and reduce budget deficits.

The so-called IOF financial tax will be raised to 1.1 percent from 0.38 percent previously on the spot purchase of foreign currencies in cash.

The increase could raise tax revenue by 2.377 billion reais ($679.16 million) per year, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also increased the IOF tax on repurchase operations made between financial institutions and subsidiaries to 1 percent a day from zero previously, hoping to boost tax revenue by about 150 million reais a year.

$1 = 3.4999 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.