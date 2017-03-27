FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brazil mulls tax hikes of $4.6 bln to meet fiscal goal -source
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 6:34 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil mulls tax hikes of $4.6 bln to meet fiscal goal -source

Patricia Duarte

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is considering 14 billion reais ($4.6 billion) in tax increases and a spending freeze of 30 billion reais for this year to meet its key fiscal savings goal, a government source said on Monday.

The government also plans to raise another 14 billions reais in asset sales to cover a gap of 58 billion reais in this year's primary budget deficit target, a key gauge of the country's capacity to repay its debt. The government has a primary deficit goal of 139 billion reais in 2017.

President Michel Temer still has to decide on the proposal after meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles later on Monday. The official announcement is expected for Tuesday, said the official who asked for anonymity because the matter is not public yet.

The source said the government could increase the Pis/Cofins social security levies charged on almost all goods and services sold in Brazil. The government could also eliminate a series of payroll tax breaks and hike the IOF financial transactions tax.

Temer and his allies in Congress have opposed tax increases out of fear that higher duties could hurt an economy still reeling from the country's worst recession in a century. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

