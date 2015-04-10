Brazil's Levy sees strong support for tax change among states

GOIANIA, Brazil, April 10 (Reuters) - Most Brazilian states are in favor of unifying the country’s inter-state tax policy, Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday following a meeting with state finance secretaries.

Small differences were likely to be bridged through negotiations and only one state said it could not support the tax modification, Levy told reporters in the central city of Goiania.

Levy said earlier on Friday that a deal to unify the so-called ICMS tax coupled with fiscal austerity will improve investor confidence. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)