BRIEF-Power Solutions International enters into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
SAO PAULO Dec 22 Brazil's government will impose conditions on states in exchange for debt relief that could be even harder than the measures blocked by the lower house of Congress this week, President Michel Temer told journalists on Thursday.
Struggling with low approval ratings, Temer said he has not considered stepping down but that if courts decide to remove him, he would accept that. The TSE electoral court will decide next year whether to annul the 2014 election result if it finds the winning presidential ticket received illegal campaign donations. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassuç Writing by Silvio Cascione)
BEIJING, Dec 23 China's leadership is signalling growth will slow slightly in 2017, policy advisers say, as it struggles to strike a balance between supporting the economy with loose credit conditions and preventing a destabilising build-up in debt.
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.