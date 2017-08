BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil will seek to reform the country's tax code in 2017, President Michel Temer said on Thursday, following his earlier proposals to modify the pension system and labor laws.

In a news conference in Brasília, Temer said he expects the reforms proposed so far to pass swiftly in Congress. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)