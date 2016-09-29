FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's main policy body keep BNDES key interest rate unchanged
September 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Brazil's main policy body keep BNDES key interest rate unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council kept the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans unchanged for the third straight quarter.

The CMN, as Brazil's highest economic body comprised of the finance and planning ministers and central bank president, said the TJLP rate will remain at 7.50 percent in the fourth quarter. The government has raised the TJLP by 250 basis points over the last two years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto; editing by Diane Craft)

