FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil raises key BNDES rate for the first time in nearly two years
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil raises key BNDES rate for the first time in nearly two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main economic policymaking body on Friday raised for the first time in almost two years the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans, in a bid to trim billions of reais in subsidies that are weighing down public finances.

The CMN, as the policymaking body is known, hiked the so-called TJLP rate to 5.5 percent from a record low 5 percent. The TJLP rate was kept unchanged since January 2013 as President Dilma Rousseff sought to jumpstart Brazil’s stagnant economy by offering subsidized credit to local companies.

In a statement released by the finance ministry, the CMN also earmarked an additional 50 billion reais ($18.8 billion) to a program to spur investments known as PSI. The interest rates linked to the PSI program will also be adjusted, the statement said.

$1 = 2.659 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.