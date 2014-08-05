FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's economy to grow less in 2014 after weak H1 - Tombini
August 5, 2014

Brazil's economy to grow less in 2014 after weak H1 - Tombini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy will likely grow less in 2014 than in 2013 after expanding near zero in the first six months of the year, but it will probably recover in the second half, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Senate’s economic affairs committee, Tombini also said there is no contradiction between the bank’s monetary policy and recent macroprudential measures aimed at improving liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

