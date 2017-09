BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will decide in coming days on new terms for its currency swap program as of next year, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers, Tombini said the bank’s foreign exchange intervention program has met its goals and that the current stock of swaps has fulfilled businesses’ demand for currency protection. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing Alonso Soto)