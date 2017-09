BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Price increases in Brazil should slow in April when compared to the previous three months, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Tombini said a series of factors indicate that bringing 12-month inflation to the 4.5 percent center of the official target in 2016 is an achievable goal. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)