Brazil to accelerate despite global outlook - central bank
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

Brazil to accelerate despite global outlook - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is gradually picking up and should grow faster in coming quarters despite a “complex” international outlook, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Friday.

“Domestic demand continued to be the main support for the economy, with household consumption being stimulated by the moderate expansion of credit, job growth and rising wages,” Tombini said in a note.

Brazil’s economy disappointed again in the second quarter with growth of just 0.4 percent compared to the first quarter, according to official data released earlier on Friday.

