Brazil recovery to accelerate in 2013-central bank chief Tombini

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy should continue to recover this year and accelerate in 2013 as industry and agriculture react to government stimuli, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Friday after third-quarter data showed unexpectedly weak growth.

Lack of growth in the services sector was due to non-recurring events, Tombini added, without providing details.

Brazil grew just 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous one, government data showed, piling pressure on President Dilma Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and adding to worries about the global slowdown.