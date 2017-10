SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is gradually recovering and the current trend should continue into coming years despite a complex outlook for the global economy, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Friday in a statement on the bank’s website.

Tombini highlighted the recovery of investments in the last quarter. He said government stimulus should boost investments further into 2013, supporting prospects of a growth rate “well above” last year, according to a statement.