Brazil's Tombini says won't change FX intervention program
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Tombini says won't change FX intervention program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Monday he will not change a $60 billion program of daily currency intervention even as the real is supported by a U.S. Federal Reserve decision to keep its monetary stimulus intact for now.

Brazil’s intervention program, which provides dollar liquidity through the sale of currency swaps and repos, is “adequate” and has been successful in reducing volatility in the foreign exchange market, Tombini told reporters on a phone conference.

