NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil is receding even as the economy starts to pick up speed, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday.

In a presentation to investors in New York, Tombini said the Brazilian economy has done better than many other countries during the first half of the year.

Tombini and other senior Brazilian officials are in New York this week to attract private investment into the country’s massive infraestructure program.