Brazil's Tombini warns inflation may accelerate in near term

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation may accelerate further in the next few months but policymakers will work to bring it back to target “as fast as possible,” central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers in Brasilia, Tombini said “it wouldn’t be a surprise” if 12-month inflation shoots above current levels in the next couple of months as a weaker real boosts the price of imported goods. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni, Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Alden Bentley)