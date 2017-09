SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation will ease in April from first-quarter highs and eventually hit the 4.5 percent center of the official target by the end of next year, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a event at Brazilian investment bank Itau BBA, Tombini said the economy is undergoing a necessary adjustment and will improve gradually over the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)