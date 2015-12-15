Brazil policy mismatching puts brakes on recovery, Tombini says

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil is taking longer to emerge from a steep downturn as policymakers have struggled to implement consistent monetary, budget and currency policies that do not annul one another, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

In testimony before lawmakers, Tombini said that efforts to revamp fiscal policy and cut spending are “important” to bolster confidence and kickstart an economic recovery. The economy is expected to shrink at the steepest pace in a quarter century. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Alonso Soto; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)