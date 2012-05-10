UPDATE 1-Brazil's monthly inflation to slow -central bank

* Bank president sees slower inflation in next three months

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil should be tamer in the next three months than it was in April, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday, suggesting higher prices are unlikely to interfere with looser monetary conditions.

Tombini added that trailing 12-month inflation in Brazil is moving toward the 4.5 percent midpoint of the government’s target, signaling the door may be open for more interest rate cuts as part of the government’s strategy to spur growth.

“Over the next three months Brazil’s monthly inflation will be lower than the monthly inflation recorded in April. We will monitor that in the next few months but that is our view at the moment,” he said.

Brazil’s consumer price index rose 0.64 percent in April, the fastest rise in a year and above the central bank’s own forecasts, according to Tombini. However, 12-month inflation slowed for the seventh month in a row, to 5.1 percent.

Twelve-month inflation spiked to a six-year high in September before easing to 6.5 percent by the end of the year, at the top of the central bank’s target range. The central bank targets annual inflation within 2 percentage points of 4.5 percent.

The Brazilian central bank has aggressively cut interest rates over the past months, trying a permanent downshift in one of the highest borrowing costs in the world, a legacy from sky-high inflation in the 1990s.

Analysts expect the central bank to cut its key rate to a record low of 8.5 percent on May 30 from the current 9 percent.

Tombini said the bank will continue assessing all factors that affect inflation, including the exchange rate.

Brazil’s currency, the real, hit its weakest level since mid-July 2009 on Wednesday, fueling worries about potential price pressures that government officials played down on Thursday.

The currency gained 0.86 percent on Thursday, to 1.9445 units per dollar.