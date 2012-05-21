UPDATE 1-Brazil prepared if euro crisis worsens -Tombini

* Central bank chief sees Brazil economy accelerating

* Sees weaker currency having limited effect on inflation

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is likely to accelerate throughout this year, and the government is prepared to face any possible financial contagion if the euro zone debt crisis worsens, Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini said on Monday.

Tombini, speaking at an event in São Paulo, said Brazil is “stronger now than we were in 2008,” when the financial crisis in the United States helped tip Brazil into recession.

Following data last week showing that economic activity fell for a third straight month in March, Tombini said Brazil’s economy would certainly grow more in 2013 than this year.

He also played down concerns over the recent depreciation of Brazil’s currency, the real, which has lost about 8.6 percent of its value against the dollar this year. He said the effect of the weaker currency on inflation has been “moderate” so far and is likely to have an ever-smaller effect over time.

A weaker real makes imported goods more expensive, which can push inflation higher.

Tombini also said that bank reserve requirements in Brazil are currently at adequate levels.